Bay Seagrass Survey Takes Place May 5

Volunteers at a past seagrass survey Image: Courtesy Sarasota County

Sarasota County, the Sarasota Bay Estuary Program and other local partners are asking members of the public to participate in the fourth annual seagrass survey from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 5, at the Sarasota Sailing Squadron, 1717 Ken Thompson Parkway, Sarasota. Registered volunteers will take to the waters in and around Sarasota Bay to count and identify seagrass species, in an effort to collect data for Sarasota County's Seagrass Monitoring Program. No previous experience is necessary. After the survey, a free festival will include nature-themed games, crafts, educational booths, live music and food trucks.