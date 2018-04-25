Real Estate Company Names New Commercial Property Management President

Mary Gentile Image: Courtesy Courtney Saksefski

LandQwest Commercial, a real estate firm that works throughout Southwest Florida and in the Tampa and Orlando areas, recently promoted Mary Gentile to the role of president of LandQwest Commercial Property Management, LLC for the state of Florida. Mary co-founded the management division in 2006 and has increased its square feet under management by 67 percent since then. The current portfolio sits at 2 million square feet.