New Business Coaching Agency Launches

Jaime Marco Image: Courtesy Candice McElyea

Jaime Marco recently launched Evolve Business Consulting, a Manatee County-based business coaching and customer service training agency. The firm offers sales and customer service training, leadership development, business coaching and keynote presentations. Marco’s current and past clients include the University of Phoenix, AT&T, Weight Watchers, Protect America, The Jackman Group, Next Level Sales Training, Intel, Hawaii Gas and Atlas Insurance, among others. Evolve works with executives and management teams in health care practices, higher education institutions, financial institutions, real estate agencies, law firms and more.