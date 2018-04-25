Company Begins Offering Mobile Cryotherapy Treatments

Inside the new Hydr8 Wellness Centers mobile cryotherapy unit Image: Courtesy Fernando Vega

Sarasota's Hydr8 Wellness Centers recently opened a new mobile cryotherapy unit offering whole body cryotherapy around the region. The cryotherapy process is designed to reduce one's skin temperature between 35 and 45 degrees Fahrenheit through exposure to cold air in short durations, which leads to enhanced circulation. According to Hydr8 owner Fernando Vega, more than 2,000 residents of Sarasota and Manatee counties visited the Hydr8 Wellness Centers, located in downtown Sarasota, for treatment last year.