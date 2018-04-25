Bank to Pay $1 Billion in Federal Penalties

Wells Fargo CEO and president Tim Sloan Image: Courtesy newsroom.wf.com

The bank Wells Fargo agreed last week to pay $1 billion in federal penalties for violating consumer protection laws with its auto loan and mortgage lending practices. The bank paid $500 million to the Treasury Department's Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and $500 million to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. In a press release, the Office of the Comptroller wrote that it had discovered "deficiencies in the bank’s enterprise-wide compliance risk management program that constituted reckless, unsafe, or unsound practices" that violated the Federal Trade Commission Act. Headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo has $1.9 trillion in assets.