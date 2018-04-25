An Avion Tequila Dinner, a Brunch in Mable's Rose Garden and More Local Dining Events

April 25

Marina Jack hosts this four-course meal featuring Avion Tequila and its signature barrel of Avion 11-month-aged Reposado. Special pricing on bottles of Marina Jack's signature barrel is available for attendees. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets are $60 plus tax and gratuity. Call (941) 365-4232 for menu information and booking.

April 25

Hosted by Salute! Sarasota and Taste Dining & Travel, enjoy an evening of Italian food, wine pairings and entertainment. Bring your appetite for Chef Laszlo's five-course menu. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets are $90 plus tax and gratuity. Call (941) 365-1020 to reserve.

April 26

Learn how to prepare kombucha and "kombeercha," or apply the former to cocktails, with The Ferment Lady in this instructional class at Big Top Brewing. Everything required will be available for you to begin, as well as a kombucha scoby for you to take home. Samples are liberally given throughout the event, and Big Top will offer $1 off selected beers during the class. The event begins at 7 p.m. Thursday. Tickets are $25 per person, or $40 for two.

April 27

Join Chef Paul Mattison and Chris Benziger for a six-course dinner with wine pairings. Jaclynn Knutson, the 2016 Niman Ranch scholarship recipient and South Dakota State University student, will be the event's special guest. Courses include prosciutto with 2016 sauvignon blanc; local snapper with 2015 chardonnay; pork belly with 2014 pinot noir; beef raviolo with 2015 Cabernet Sauvignon; rack of lamb with 2015 Tribute; and a strawberry rhubarb cobbler with 2016 rosé. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $120. Call (941) 921-3400 to reserve.

April 28

Libby’s Café continues B.Y.O.F.—bring your own friend, family or foe and get 10 percent off lunch every Saturday. Just flash your TableSeide Preferred Customer Card. The event begins at 11 a.m. Saturday. Call (941) 487-7300 for reservations.

April 28

Enjoy a brunch among Mable's beloved rose garden at The Ringling. Tram service is available for transportation. The reception and entertainment will be followed by a seated brunch. The event begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Tickets are $120. Call (941) 358-3180 to order now.

Farmers Markets

GAMBLE CREEK FARMERS MARKET: Wednesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

PHILLIPPI FARMHOUSE MARKET: Wednesday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. (last one of the season!)

LAKEWOOD RANCH FARMERS MARKET: Wednesday, 3-7 p.m.

SUNSET MARKET AT CITYSIDE: Thursday, 5-8 p.m.

DOWNTOWN SARASOTA FARMERS MARKET: Saturday, 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

CENTRAL SARASOTA FARMERS MARKET: Saturday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

VENICE FARMERS MARKET: Saturday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.