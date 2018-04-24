  1. Fashion & Shopping
  2. Body & Beauty

IN THE GLOW

We Care Manatee Executive Director Victoria P. Kasdan Shares Her Beauty Routine

"Go bold or go home."

By Heather Dunhill 4/24/2018 at 9:50am

In the glow photo victoria kasdan 006 r1qg95

Victoria P. Kasdan

Image: Courtesy Photo

Originally from Chicago, Victoria P. Kasdan, executive director of We Care Manatee, spent the last 20 years in Minneapolis before officially relocating to Bradenton in 2013 with her husband Ira. This dynamic woman is not only a licensed R.N., with background in ICU nursing, medical devices, pharmaceuticals and health insurance, she's also active in many social groups and a passionate advocate against domestic violence, homelessness and healthcare disparities. 

What makes Victoria instantly likeable is that she claims to hear "the beat of a different drummer"she says she does some of her best singing and thinking in the shower and is proud that she can eat an entire bowl of wonton soup at Yummy House—the latter likely after she's had a good laugh at a stand-up comedy show, one of her favorite pastimes. 

Here, Victoria shares how she stays beautiful inside and out. 

Describe your morning makeup routine.

My days are full and can vary widely, so my morning routine must be versatile to help me look ready for anything—from direct patient care to meeting with potential donors, a board meeting, recruiting physicians to volunteer their services or even a last-minute TV interview.

I am an African-American woman with sensitive, combination skin and an oily T-zone. I use a lot of organic [cleansers] and beauty products by E’minence, and lean towards Bobbi Brown and Lancôme for makeup. Lipsticks are my weakness—I love to experiment with color and textures on my lips.

Cleanser: E'minence Stone Crop Gel Wash, excellent for sensitive skin with green tea, chamomile and shea butter
Eye Cream: E'minence Hibiscus Ultra Lift Eye Cream—helps reduce fine lines and minimize dark circles
Moisturizer: E'minence Red Current Balancing Concentrate, great for combination skin, hydrates and minimizes oiliness and breakouts
Foundation: Lancôme Dual Finish Powder Foundation in shade Suede 530
Blush: Bobbi Brown powder blush in Plum or Berry
Eyes: Bobbi Brown powder eyeshadow in Rose and Brown; Lancôme Defincils Mascara in Black
Lips: Lancôme Lip pencil in Raisin Berry

I have many lipsticks and glosses by Bobbi Brown, MAC, Chanel—my favorite part!

What did your mother/mother-figure teach you about beauty?

Well, there weren’t many people that looked like me on TV, in magazines or beauty pageants when I was growing up, so my mother often reminded me that beauty comes in all shades. She emphasized that there's more to beauty than what’s on the outside. Kind of like the Temptations song “Beauty Is Only Skin Deep.”

I grew up in the inner city, on the South side of Chicago, and come from a family with limited means. Growing up, our beauty regimen included creative uses for cocoa butter, Pond's face cream and anything from Maybelline. I learned early that you don’t always need expensive products to look and feel good.

How do you nourish your beauty from the inside?

I eat very little red meat, enjoy long walks to reduce stress and drink plenty of liquids, including an occasional glass of my favorite chardonnay, Sonoma Cutrer.

Any treatment that you outsource?

Every few months I treat myself to a facial and massage at Organic Skin & Body Spa in Lakewood Ranch, and afterwards all seems right with the world.

I have regular appointments with hair stylist and owner Ashley Briggs at the Sweetest Little Salon in Bradenton. Ashley trained at Aveda and can work magic on bad hair days—or any day.

I also get a few services at Aesthetic & Wellness Center in Bradenton. Dr. Inda Mowett and her team do a great job

How about your nighttime skincare ritual?

Every night: 

Neutrogena Oil-Free Cleansing Wipes in Pink Grapefruit—I love the smell, and they remove dirt and oil along with makeup in one step. 
E’minence Stone Crop Gel Wash and Red Currant Balancing Concentrate
Burt's Bees nourishing lip moisturizer

Once a week:

E’minence Strawberry Rhubarb Dermafoliant—brightens complexion with rice powder and lactic acid
Pevonia Botanica Ligne Speciale peel—a light enzyme peel 

Do you have a signature scent and what do you love about it?

My favorite signature fragrance is Christian Dior's Dioressence. It's hard to find and I typically order it from Saks. It’s a light but sensuous fragrance with hints of fruit and patchouli.

My other favorite is Prada’s Infusion d’ Iris, which I tend to wear only occasionally. It’s a clean, crisp fragrance with a hint of mandarin orange. I tend to wear it for more casual occasions and for running errands on weekends.  

What is the biggest beauty blunder most women make?

Wearing a foundation that isn’t complementary to your skin tone—one that’s too light, too dark, too cool or too warm. It's hard to find the right one, especially for African American women, as we come in so many beautiful shades. 

More women should…

Experiment with bold colors. To me, the nude look is not as flattering as some people may think. Don’t be blah. Color makes you feel good, exciting, sexy, and yes, beautiful. If you’re hesitant, maybe just go bolder on the lips, your brows, or a fashion accent. Go bold or go home.

Filed under
in the glow
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Yummy House

$ Asian 3232 North Tamiami Trail

Yummy House is a big draw thanks to its authentic Chinese food—salt and pepper calamari, shrimp and scallops in XO sauce and Hong Kong roasted duck.

Related Content

In the Glow

Artist, Photographer, Former Model and Entrepreneur Alyssia Lazin Talks Beauty

03/29/2018 By Heather Dunhill

In the Glow

Art Ovation Director of Sales Asa Thomas Talks Beauty

03/01/2018 By Heather Dunhill

In the Glow

Lash Master and Beauty Authority Shoko Kubota Shares Her Favorite Beauty Products

03/14/2018 By Heather Dunhill

In the Glow

Actor, Singer, Author and Corporate Trainer Jules Price Talks Beauty

01/26/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Weekly Planner

A Garden to Plate Wine Dinner, a Mac 'n' Cheese Competition and More Local Dining Events

04/18/2018 By Jordan Noyes

Beer

Bradenton Brewery One of America's Fastest-Growing

04/13/2018 By Staff

The Best of Sarasota

Sarasota Magazine Invites You to the Best Party of the Year

04/13/2018 By Susan Burns

Technology

Restaurant Delivery Service Expands Again

04/12/2018 By Staff

Arts & Entertainment

Arts

Career Coach Updates Book Offering Career Advice for Artists

11:41am By Staff

Limelight

Sarasota Film Festival Out of This World Party

04/23/2018 Photography by Rod Millington

Rain Check

Best of Sarasota 2018 Party Rescheduled

04/23/2018 By Staff

Limelight

Firefly Gala 2018

04/23/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

Girls Inc. Celebration Luncheon 2018

04/23/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

On Stage

Race and Immigration Issues of Yesterday and Today Come to the Stage in Asolo Rep's Ragtime

04/23/2018 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Services

Spa Franchise Coming to Sarasota

11:13am By Staff

IN THE GLOW

We Care Manatee Executive Director Victoria P. Kasdan Shares Her Beauty Routine

9:50am By Heather Dunhill

Deals

Haircut Franchise Leases New Space

04/23/2018 By Staff

Style

Salon Promotes Five

04/18/2018 By Staff

Face It

A Sensitive-Skin Primer from Pamela Friedman of CV Skinlabs

04/17/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Shop To It

Great Weekend Shopping Events and Sales

04/13/2018 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Construction

Church Unveils New Multi-Use Building

10:05am By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Pre-World War II Home in Laurel Park

04/23/2018 By Robert Plunket

Real estate

Sales of Single-Family Homes Down

04/23/2018 By Staff

Full Flower

April is a Great Time to Enjoy Mable Ringling’s Rose Garden

04/17/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Data

Homebuilder Confidence Drops

04/16/2018 By Staff

Real estate

Homebuilder Sets New Company Sales Record

04/16/2018 By Staff

News & City Life

Planning

Traffic and Roundabouts the Topics at Upcoming Community Forum

11:53am By Staff

Limelight

Sarasota Film Festival Out of This World Party

04/23/2018 Photography by Rod Millington

Rain Check

Best of Sarasota 2018 Party Rescheduled

04/23/2018 By Staff

Media

Bradenton Herald Editor Stepping Down

04/23/2018 By Staff

Limelight

Firefly Gala 2018

04/23/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

Girls Inc. Celebration Luncheon 2018

04/23/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

Travel & Outdoors

Boating

Sarasota's Maritime Heritage to Be Discussed Next Month

04/19/2018 By Staff

The Fast and the Furriest

Your Last Chance to See Twiggy, the Water-Skiing Squirrel

04/16/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Tourism

'Cycleboat' to Begin Offering Siesta Key Tours

04/04/2018 By Staff

Heat Index

Five Great Kayak Trips

03/28/2018 By Ilene Denton

Ships Ahoy!

Five Great Florida Cruises

03/28/2018

Ships Ahoy!

No Kids, Poker or Umbrella Drinks on this Viking Sky Adventure

03/28/2018 By Pam Daniel

Health & Fitness

Data

Hospital Named One of the World's Top Workplaces

11:28am By Staff

Health care

New Partnership Aims to Improve Prenatal Care, Early Childhood Services

04/23/2018 By Staff

"I'm Ready"

Sarasota Memorial's Nurse Residency Program Aims to Halt a Nursing Crisis

04/17/2018 By Hannah Wallace

Deals

Pain Management Practice Buys Venice Medical Office

04/10/2018 By Staff

Health care

New Emergency Medicine Residency Program Approved

04/09/2018 By Staff

Skin Love

We Tried It: A Gua Sha Facial Treatment

04/09/2018 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

Top Bridal Trends for Fall

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe