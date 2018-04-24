Hospital Named One of the World's Top Workplaces

Sarasota Memorial Health Care System recently became one of just 39 organizations to win Gallup’s global Great Workplace Award. The award honors the world’s best workplaces for creating an environment and culture that inspires employee commitment and engagement. To qualify for the award, organizations must achieve a high, qualifying response rate on Gallup’s 2017 employee engagement survey and a score that places them near the top of organizations in Gallup's global database. They also must demonstrate how their engagement approach improves performance outcomes.