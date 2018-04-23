Sales of Single-Family Homes Down

Sales of single-family homes in both Sarasota and Manatee counties declined in March when compared to sales in March 2017, according to new data released by the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee. Sales dipped by 2.3 percent in Sarasota County and .2 percent in Manatee County. The median sales price, meanwhile, increased by 9.3 percent between March 2017 and March 2018 in Sarasota County and declined in Manatee County by 1.7 percent. Sales of townhomes and condos increased in March in both Sarasota and Manatee counties.