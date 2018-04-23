  1. Health & Fitness
  2. Health News & Events

Health care

New Partnership Aims to Improve Prenatal Care, Early Childhood Services

Thirty-two nonprofits, foundations and health care agencies recently launched a new initiative, First 1,000 Days Sarasota County.

By Staff 4/23/2018 at 1:57pm

Pregnant woman xuqewt

Image: Pexels

More than 30 nonprofits, foundations, health care agencies and more recently launched a new initiative to improve prenatal care and early childhood development services in the area. The effort, dubbed First 1,000 Days Sarasota County, includes raising $1 million for a three-year pilot program to connect families in need to services. Details of the new partnership will be announced at an event at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, 1700 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 25.

Filed under
nonprofits, philanthropy, Biz Daily, children, health care
Show Comments

Related Content

Limelight

Whiskey Obsession Festival Grand Tasting

04/16/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

Planned Parenthood Annual Dinner 2018

03/12/2018 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Nonprofits

Early Childhood Nonprofit Picks 2018 Leadership

01/29/2018 By Staff

Diversity Champions

The Unity Awards 2018

02/13/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Weekly Planner

A Garden to Plate Wine Dinner, a Mac 'n' Cheese Competition and More Local Dining Events

04/18/2018 By Jordan Noyes

Beer

Bradenton Brewery One of America's Fastest-Growing

04/13/2018 By Staff

The Best of Sarasota

Sarasota Magazine Invites You to the Best Party of the Year

04/13/2018 By Susan Burns

Technology

Restaurant Delivery Service Expands Again

04/12/2018 By Staff

Arts & Entertainment

Limelight

Sarasota Film Festival Out of This World Party

04/23/2018 Photography by Rod Millington

Limelight

Firefly Gala 2018

04/23/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

Girls Inc. Celebration Luncheon 2018

04/23/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

On Stage

Race and Immigration Issues of Yesterday and Today Come to the Stage in Asolo Rep's Ragtime

04/23/2018 By Kay Kipling

It's a Wrap

20th Annual Sarasota Film Festival's Closing Night

04/22/2018 By Kay Kipling

Intimate Insights

Steve Guttenberg, Virginia Madsen: In Conversation With at the Sarasota Film Festival

04/22/2018 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Deals

Haircut Franchise Leases New Space

04/23/2018 By Staff

Style

Salon Promotes Five

04/18/2018 By Staff

Face It

A Sensitive-Skin Primer from Pamela Friedman of CV Skinlabs

04/17/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Shop To It

Great Weekend Shopping Events and Sales

04/13/2018 By Staff

Data

Number of Retail Jobs Declines

04/09/2018 By Staff

Skin Love

We Tried It: A Gua Sha Facial Treatment

04/09/2018 By Megan McDonald

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Pre-World War II Home in Laurel Park

04/23/2018 By Robert Plunket

Real estate

Sales of Single-Family Homes Down

04/23/2018 By Staff

Full Flower

April is a Great Time to Enjoy Mable Ringling’s Rose Garden

04/17/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Data

Homebuilder Confidence Drops

04/16/2018 By Staff

Real estate

Homebuilder Sets New Company Sales Record

04/16/2018 By Staff

Deals

St. Armands Circle Restaurant Property Sold

04/16/2018 By Staff

News & City Life

Limelight

Sarasota Film Festival Out of This World Party

04/23/2018 Photography by Rod Millington

Media

Bradenton Herald Editor Stepping Down

04/23/2018 By Staff

Limelight

Firefly Gala 2018

04/23/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

Girls Inc. Celebration Luncheon 2018

04/23/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

Environment

Climate Change Activist to Speak in Sarasota Friday

04/20/2018 By Staff

Education

Study Puts State College of Florida Economic Impact at $432.4 Million

04/20/2018 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Boating

Sarasota's Maritime Heritage to Be Discussed Next Month

04/19/2018 By Staff

The Fast and the Furriest

Your Last Chance to See Twiggy, the Water-Skiing Squirrel

04/16/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Tourism

'Cycleboat' to Begin Offering Siesta Key Tours

04/04/2018 By Staff

Heat Index

Five Great Kayak Trips

03/28/2018 By Ilene Denton

Ships Ahoy!

Five Great Florida Cruises

03/28/2018

Ships Ahoy!

No Kids, Poker or Umbrella Drinks on this Viking Sky Adventure

03/28/2018 By Pam Daniel

Health & Fitness

Health care

New Partnership Aims to Improve Prenatal Care, Early Childhood Services

04/23/2018 By Staff

"I'm Ready"

Sarasota Memorial's Nurse Residency Program Aims to Halt a Nursing Crisis

04/17/2018 By Hannah Wallace

Deals

Pain Management Practice Buys Venice Medical Office

04/10/2018 By Staff

Health care

New Emergency Medicine Residency Program Approved

04/09/2018 By Staff

Skin Love

We Tried It: A Gua Sha Facial Treatment

04/09/2018 By Megan McDonald

Lose Big

Health Expert Danee Barnett Talks Weight Loss

04/06/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

Top Bridal Trends for Fall

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe