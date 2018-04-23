New Partnership Aims to Improve Prenatal Care, Early Childhood Services

More than 30 nonprofits, foundations, health care agencies and more recently launched a new initiative to improve prenatal care and early childhood development services in the area. The effort, dubbed First 1,000 Days Sarasota County, includes raising $1 million for a three-year pilot program to connect families in need to services. Details of the new partnership will be announced at an event at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, 1700 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 25.