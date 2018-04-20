Education
Study Puts State College of Florida Economic Impact at $432.4 Million
The study analyzed the college's operations, student spending and the effects of alumni.
A new report estimates that State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota’s economic impact on the region adds up to $432.4 million per year—1.5 percent of the total regional economy. The study, created by the firm Emsi, analyzed operations, student spending and the effects of alumni to calculate the college's overall economic impact.