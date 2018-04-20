  1. Arts & Entertainment
Sarasota Music Archive's Music Flea Market Saturday

A fund raiser at Selby Public Library includes recordings, tapes, music scores, books and memorabilia for sale.

By Jordan Noyes 4/20/2018 at 1:51pm

Shutterstock 1054223030 mmchk2

Image: Shutterstock

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, Sarasota Music Archive will hold its fourth annual Music Flea Market at Selby Public Library. Shoppers can find great deals on sheet music, instruments, vinyl records, CDs, music equipment and more. The catalog of music is found here. Through the sale, Sarasota Music Archive hopes to discover new members, engage volunteers and raise money for future lectures and performances.

For additional information, call (941) 861-5000 and ask about the Music Flea Market at the Selby Public Library. If you would like to donate items for future sales, call (941) 861-1168 or email Sarasota Music Archive at info@sarasotamusicarchive.org.

Sarasota Music Archive's Music Flea Market Saturday

By Jordan Noyes

