  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Visual Arts

Preview

A Kaleidoscope of Color to Open at The Ringling

The imaginative costume designs of Miles White are spotlighted in this circus-themed show.

By Kay Kipling 4/20/2018 at 10:42am

Ht3000412 hires emngww

Miles White's Cake Girls, 1949, watercolor and ink on paper, Tibbals Circus Collection

Image: Courtesy TheRingling

Pieces of circus history move from the Tibbals Circus Collection to the museum of art at The Ringling with A Kaleidoscope of Color: The Costume Designs of Miles White, opening April 22 to run through Aug. 5 in the Searing Wing.

Ht3000551 oiafw9

Miles White's watercolor and ink on paper of Gena Lipowska and Charles Moroski Liberty Act, 1951, Tibbals Circus Collection

Image: Courtesy TheRingling

White, who was only 27 when brought into the circus by industrial designer Norman Bel Geddes, added color and imagination to the costumes of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, starting in the Depression-era 1930s, when the show needed to be invigorated, facing lagging ticket sales. White pursued his circus costume designs into the 1950s, even as he also created designs for costumes for Broadway shows like Oklahoma! and Carousel in the 1940s.

Ht3000467 hires cwqika

Miles White, watercolor and ink on paper, Titania from A Midsummer Night's Dream, 1950, Tibbals Circus Collection

Image: Courtesy TheRingling

“He decided the circus was a magical place,” said Jennifer Lemmer Posey, associate curator of the circus museum at The Ringling, during a media preview. “So he transformed women into chandeliers, or men into rocking horse solders, or elephants into railroad train cars.” Or, in the case of one of White’s favorite performers, aerialist Pinito Del Oro, she became a butterfly.

The exhibit at The Ringling presents a selection of watercolors, sketches, historic photographs, swatchbooks and even a few of the actual wardrobe pieces, as in the case of a “Rainbow Round the World” clown costume, or a coat worn by the performer depicting King Henry VIII. Viewers will also see the “big heads” of clown Pierrot and his Pierette. Often these items were worn as part of the “spec”—the spectacular pageant or entry of performers that preceded the actual circus performance.

Img 0974 njbz94

A "big head" of Pierrot; a coat worn as Henry VIII

Image: Staff

“The circus offered White the opportunity to let his imagination run free,” is the way Lemmer Posey describes his creations over the 12 years he spent with the circus company. “And there are still some performers alive here who wore his costumes,” which were designed to let them move as they needed to in their highly physical acts.

There are hundreds of White drawings in the Tibbals Collection; this show provides a small, tantalizing taste of the designer’s talents. For more information, visit ringling.org.

Filed under
Tibbals Collection, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, The Ringling
Show Comments

Related Content

Circus City

The Ringling and Ethel's "Circus: Wandering City" Debuts Tomorrow

01/25/2018 By Jordan Noyes

Checking In

The New Art Ovation Hotel Partners with Ringling College

04/16/2018 By Ilene Denton

Preview

Inside Toni Dove: Embodied Machines at The Ringling

02/21/2018 By Kay Kipling

Ghost in the Machine

Toni Dove's New Exhibit Pushes Boundaries at The Ringling

02/15/2018 By Kay Kipling

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Weekly Planner

A Garden to Plate Wine Dinner, a Mac 'n' Cheese Competition and More Local Dining Events

04/18/2018 By Jordan Noyes

Beer

Bradenton Brewery One of America's Fastest-Growing

04/13/2018 By Staff

The Best of Sarasota

Sarasota Magazine Invites You to the Best Party of the Year

04/13/2018 By Susan Burns

Technology

Restaurant Delivery Service Expands Again

04/12/2018 By Staff

Arts & Entertainment

Browse and Buy

Sarasota Music Archive's Music Flea Market Saturday

1:51pm By Jordan Noyes

Preview

A Kaleidoscope of Color to Open at The Ringling

10:42am By Kay Kipling

Limelight

Blue Ties and Butterflies 2018

04/19/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

Review

FSU/Asolo Conservatory's Much Ado About Nothing Offers Lively Fun

04/19/2018 By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 10 Things to Do: April 19-25

04/19/2018 By Ilene Denton

Review

Sarasota Film Festival: Eighth Grade Touches and Entertains

04/18/2018 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Style

Salon Promotes Five

04/18/2018 By Staff

Face It

A Sensitive-Skin Primer from Pamela Friedman of CV Skinlabs

04/17/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Shop To It

Great Weekend Shopping Events and Sales

04/13/2018 By Staff

Data

Number of Retail Jobs Declines

04/09/2018 By Staff

Skin Love

We Tried It: A Gua Sha Facial Treatment

04/09/2018 By Megan McDonald

Lose Big

Health Expert Danee Barnett Talks Weight Loss

04/06/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Full Flower

April is a Great Time to Enjoy Mable Ringling’s Rose Garden

04/17/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Data

Homebuilder Confidence Drops

04/16/2018 By Staff

Real estate

Homebuilder Sets New Company Sales Record

04/16/2018 By Staff

Deals

St. Armands Circle Restaurant Property Sold

04/16/2018 By Staff

Sneak Preview

The Modern Show Returns to Center for Architecture Sarasota May 4-5

04/16/2018 By Ilene Denton

Deals

Rosemary District Property Sold

04/13/2018 By Staff

News & City Life

Environment

Climate Change Activist to Speak in Sarasota Friday

11:17am By Staff

Education

Study Puts State College of Florida Economic Impact at $432.4 Million

11:06am By Staff

Giving

Philanthropic Organization Changes Name

10:56am By Staff

Planning

Construction on St. Armands Parking Garage Begins Next Week

10:48am By Staff

The Plastics

How to Cut Back on Plastic Use

10:40am By Megan McDonald

Limelight

Blue Ties and Butterflies 2018

04/19/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

Travel & Outdoors

Boating

Sarasota's Maritime Heritage to Be Discussed Next Month

04/19/2018 By Staff

The Fast and the Furriest

Your Last Chance to See Twiggy, the Water-Skiing Squirrel

04/16/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Tourism

'Cycleboat' to Begin Offering Siesta Key Tours

04/04/2018 By Staff

Heat Index

Five Great Kayak Trips

03/28/2018 By Ilene Denton

Ships Ahoy!

Five Great Florida Cruises

03/28/2018

Ships Ahoy!

No Kids, Poker or Umbrella Drinks on this Viking Sky Adventure

03/28/2018 By Pam Daniel

Health & Fitness

"I'm Ready"

Sarasota Memorial's Nurse Residency Program Aims to Halt a Nursing Crisis

04/17/2018 By Hannah Wallace

Deals

Pain Management Practice Buys Venice Medical Office

04/10/2018 By Staff

Health care

New Emergency Medicine Residency Program Approved

04/09/2018 By Staff

Skin Love

We Tried It: A Gua Sha Facial Treatment

04/09/2018 By Megan McDonald

Lose Big

Health Expert Danee Barnett Talks Weight Loss

04/06/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Get Buzzed

Sarasota Honey Co. Starts Free Beekeeping Classes

03/28/2018 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

Top Bridal Trends for Fall

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe