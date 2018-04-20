Climate Change Activist to Speak in Sarasota Friday

Heather Lyn Mann Image: Courtesy heatherlynmann.com

"Spiritual ecologist," author and environmental advocate Heather Lyn Mann will lead a series of workshops sponsored by the Buddhist Climate Action Network in Sarasota, Tampa and St. Petersburg between Friday, April 27, and Sunday, April 29. Mann founded and directed the Center for Resilient Cities, headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, and dedicated to supporting healthy, resilient people and communities. There, among other programs, she advised the U.S. Forest Service on climate change policy. From 11 a.m. to noon on Friday, April 27, she will discuss “Mindful Advocacy for Joyful Engagement and Social Transformation,” at New College of Florida, 5800 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota.