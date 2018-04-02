Sneak Preview
Tiny Home Festival Comes to St. Petersburg April 7-8
Tour more than 25 tiny homes, skoolies and converted vans.
The tiny home movement that’s been sweeping the country rolls into the St. Petersburg College Allstate Center April 7 and 8 for the inaugural Tiny Home Festival. More than 25 tiny homes, skoolies (converted school buses) and converted vans will be on display, plus there will be talks with tiny-home builders and experts on such issues as zoning regulations and decluttering your home—an essential skill since tiny homes are usually no larger than 500 square feet. Tickets start at $15.
Meanwhile, check out Tiny Siesta, the enclave of tiny homes you can rent for the night that we wrote about recently.