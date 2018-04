1013 57th St. E., Bradenton Image: Courtesy Manatee County

Lakewood Ranch's M/I Homes recently purchased 33.3 acres of residential land in Bradenton from Parrish's Matthew Kezar and Richard Bennett for $3.7 million. The parcel is located at 1013 and 1015 57th St. E., Bradenton. Nick DeVito II and Joanna Ginder of Ian Black Real Estate represented the buyer in the transaction and Matthew Kezar represented the seller.