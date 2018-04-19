New Executive Director of Manatee County Secondary Schools Named

Willie Clark Image: Courtesy Michael Barber

School District of Manatee County Superintendent Diana Greene will recommend that Willie Clark be named the district's next executive director of secondary schools, according to a district press release. Clark will replace Jim Pauley, who is retiring at the end of this school year after serving 32 years in the district, pending approval from the School Board of Manatee County. Clark began his career with the district in 1999 as a dropout prevention specialist. He served as principal at Palmetto High School from 2009 to 2016 and since 2016 has served at the district level as director of student services.