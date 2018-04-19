Honors
Englewood Roofer Wins 'Company of the Year' Award
Englewood's Commercial Energy System LLC was recently named Company of the Year by Manasota SCORE. Commercial Energy Systems is a professional roofing company that is a leader in liquid applied roofing, applying spray polyurethane foam and commercial-grade industrial coatings to restore low-slope roof systems such as metal, tar and gravel, modified bitumen and more. Manasota SCORE provides free, confidential business education and mentoring services for established businesses and startups.