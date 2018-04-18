Construction
Jimmy Buffett-Themed Hotel and Restaurant Coming to Bradenton
Margaritaville Holdings and Minto Communities plan to build a Margaritaville hotel and a LandShark Bar & Grill in Bradenton.
Margaritaville Holdings and Minto Communities recently picked Sarasota's Floridays Development Co. to build a Jimmy Buffett-themed Margaritaville hotel and a LandShark Bar & Grill in Bradenton. The 130-room hotel and restaurant will be located adjacent to the companies' One Particular Harbour community at 12300 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. Margaritaville Holdings includes 11 lodging locations across the Southeast and the Caribbean, four gaming locations and more than 60 food and beverage locations.