  1. Fashion & Shopping
  2. Body & Beauty

Face It

A Sensitive-Skin Primer from Pamela Friedman of CV Skinlabs

CV Skinlabs owner (and Florida girl!) Pamela Friedman shares the secrets to soothing fragile skin.

By Heather Dunhill 4/17/2018 at 11:00am

Shutterstock 1042310314 k2zwts

Image: Shutterstock

Today I want to tell you about CV Skinlabs, an innovative collection of sensitive-skin superstars that address some of our most frustrating skincare challenges—everything from very dry skin to rosacea to eczema to burned skin. And the brand has received multiple industry awards, catapulting it onto the national beauty scene. 

Now, let's face it—we all hear about impressive accolades when a product launches. I find myself skeptical when they sound too good. Same here with CV Skinlabs. But frankly, I've been blown away by everything I've tried. These products actually deliver.

Pam 01 kxpvih

Pamela Friedman

Image: Courtesy CV Skinlabs

I burned my finger in the kitchen—Rescue + Relief spray to the rescue (and no after-burn sting). The Restorative Skin Balm is magic on super dry skin.  And the Calming Moisture and Body Repair lotion were heaven-sent for this girl's dry skin reaction to the cold weather snap we blew through this winter. 

Naturally, I wanted to know more about treating sensitive skin and how CV Skinlabs pulls it all off, so I caught up with fellow Florida girl and owner Pamela Friedman to learn more.  

How do you define sensitive skin?

Skin becomes unhealthy from environmental aggressors, such as UV radiation, allergies, chemicals in our personal-care products, medical conditions and medications, pollution, stress, and more.   All of these things compromise our skin and cause inflammation, dryness and reactivity. Eczema, rosacea, dermatitis, psoriasis all involve a compromised outer layer, or barrier. 

Tell us more about our barriers.

When skin is unhealthy, the outer layer (epidermis) has been damaged in some way. Normally, skin forms a protective barrier that keeps water inside the body and bacteria, fungi, dust, dirt and more outside the body. Skin with a compromised barrier no longer has the ability to protect and renew itself,  and can no longer hold onto moisture—causing dryness, dullness, wrinkles, flaking, itching, and redness.  It’s also more likely to be inflamed, irritated, and more vulnerable to environmental factors, toxins, bacteria, allergens and harsh chemical ingredients. And sensitive and compromised skin is more at risk from exposure to chemicals, not only because it’s susceptible to irritation, but because these chemicals can potentially penetrate skin’s damaged out layer and get inside the body. 

Do a lot of us have sensitive skin?

A high percentage of the U.S. population—people of all ages—feel they have sensitive skin, and experience [symptoms] ranging from mild dermatitis to more severe skin changes resulting from a combination of factors, like physiology, lifestyle and environment.  

CV Skinlabs touts its products as dermatologist-approved and highly soothing. What’s the science behind the brand?

In order to ensure the utmost safety and efficacy of all of our products, a team of doctors and experts in the field of health and safety were assembled to provide advice and objective feedback during the development process. Each offered a unique perspective on patient care, skin treatment and topical applications appropriate for those with even the most sensitive and fragile skin. The products were formulated with that methodical, scientific approach.   

What’s your ingredient philosophy?

We have a stringent ingredient policy. The formulas are only as good as the ingredients in them. We use high-performance, bio-compatible, natural and organic ingredients.  These ingredients have been thoroughly researched, referencing the latest scientific studies, and been scientifically and medically proven to help skin recover its natural balance, comfort level and improve skin conditions. All of the formulas are toxicologist-screened for carcinogens, xenoestrogens, hormone-altering ingredients and other potentially harmful ingredients. And each formula has also been reviewed by board-certified dermatologists and clinically tested.

Primary product group hires 300dpi dspunl

Image: Courtesy CV Skinlabs

I'm especially intrigued by your Tri-Rescue Skin Complex. Tell us more about that. 

Our proprietary Tri-Rescue complex is made from turmeric, alpha-bisabolol (chamomile) and reishi mushroom, and is included in each of our formulas. Each is exceptional alone, but when combined, they deliver superior anti-inflammatory, antihistamine, and antioxidant benefits for maximum wound-healing, skin-soothing, radiance-enhancing benefits.  

Which product should everyone have in their vanity?

I’m partial to our Rescue + Relief spray —an amazing product with a multitude of uses. Makeup artists love to use it to help balance skin, diminish redness, calm any inflammation and leave skin comfortable, supple, moist, and clear—setting the stage for a beautiful face. 

What would our readers be surprised to know about the way beauty and skincare products are made?

It’s still surprising to discover some of the most expensive sensitive-skin products have harsh and drying ingredients, and can aggravate and irritate certain skin conditions.  And some conventional personal care products still use harmful ingredients—synthetic, irritating ingredients, and potentially harmful chemicals [that may be] linked to cancer, hormone disruption, and reproductive and developmental issues, and may even have carcinogenic ingredients.

And finally, any other tried-and-true tips for healing sensitive skin? 

It’s important to steer clear of harsh detergents, fragrances, dyes and other irritants and use only safe, nurturing formulas.

Filed under
Sunburn, skincare
Show Comments

Related Content

Skin Love

We Tried It: A Gua Sha Facial Treatment

04/09/2018 By Megan McDonald

Flash Facial

We Tried It: At-Home Microdermabrasion

03/26/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Natural Beauty

Do Natural Skincare Products Actually Work?

10/03/2017 By Heather Dunhill

In the Glow

Designer Amy Sussman on How a Beauty Routine Doesn't Always Need a Luxe Price Tag

07/21/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Beer

Bradenton Brewery One of America's Fastest-Growing

04/13/2018 By Staff

The Best of Sarasota

Sarasota Magazine Invites You to the Best Party of the Year

04/13/2018 By Susan Burns

Technology

Restaurant Delivery Service Expands Again

04/12/2018 By Staff

Weekly Planner

The Sixth Annual Whiskey Obsession Festival, Dishes for Wishes and More Local Dining Events

04/11/2018 By Jordan Noyes

Arts & Entertainment

Limelight

Sarasota Film Festival Opening Night

1:09pm Photography by Rod Millington

Limelight

Community Video Archives Luncheon

10:20am Photography by Lori Sax

Tourism

Four Local Sporting Events to Receive State Grants

04/16/2018 By Staff

Limelight

Whiskey Obsession Festival Grand Tasting

04/16/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

Checking In

The New Art Ovation Hotel Partners with Ringling College

04/16/2018 By Ilene Denton

Recap

20th Sarasota Film Festival Kicks Off Downtown

04/14/2018 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Face It

A Sensitive-Skin Primer from Pamela Friedman of CV Skinlabs

11:00am By Heather Dunhill

Shop To It

Great Weekend Shopping Events and Sales

04/13/2018 By Staff

Data

Number of Retail Jobs Declines

04/09/2018 By Staff

Skin Love

We Tried It: A Gua Sha Facial Treatment

04/09/2018 By Megan McDonald

Lose Big

Health Expert Danee Barnett Talks Weight Loss

04/06/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Services

New Dry Cleaning Franchise Opens This Month

04/02/2018 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Full Flower

April is a Great Time to Enjoy Mable Ringling’s Rose Garden

11:25am By Ashley Cooper

Data

Homebuilder Confidence Drops

04/16/2018 By Staff

Real estate

Homebuilder Sets New Company Sales Record

04/16/2018 By Staff

Deals

St. Armands Circle Restaurant Property Sold

04/16/2018 By Staff

Sneak Preview

The Modern Show Returns to Center for Architecture Sarasota May 4-5

04/16/2018 By Ilene Denton

Deals

Rosemary District Property Sold

04/13/2018 By Staff

News & City Life

Limelight

Sarasota Film Festival Opening Night

1:09pm Photography by Rod Millington

"I'm Ready"

Sarasota Memorial's Nurse Residency Program Aims to Halt a Nursing Crisis

12:37pm By Hannah Wallace

Limelight

Community Video Archives Luncheon

10:20am Photography by Lori Sax

The Fast and the Furriest

Your Last Chance to See Twiggy, the Water-Skiing Squirrel

04/16/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Tourism

Four Local Sporting Events to Receive State Grants

04/16/2018 By Staff

Limelight

Whiskey Obsession Festival Grand Tasting

04/16/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

Travel & Outdoors

The Fast and the Furriest

Your Last Chance to See Twiggy, the Water-Skiing Squirrel

04/16/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Tourism

'Cycleboat' to Begin Offering Siesta Key Tours

04/04/2018 By Staff

Heat Index

Five Great Kayak Trips

03/28/2018 By Ilene Denton

Ships Ahoy!

Five Great Florida Cruises

03/28/2018

Ships Ahoy!

No Kids, Poker or Umbrella Drinks on this Viking Sky Adventure

03/28/2018 By Pam Daniel

Ships Ahoy!

MSC Seaside Delivers Affordable Razzle Dazzle

03/28/2018 By Pam Daniel

Health & Fitness

"I'm Ready"

Sarasota Memorial's Nurse Residency Program Aims to Halt a Nursing Crisis

12:37pm By Hannah Wallace

Deals

Pain Management Practice Buys Venice Medical Office

04/10/2018 By Staff

Health care

New Emergency Medicine Residency Program Approved

04/09/2018 By Staff

Skin Love

We Tried It: A Gua Sha Facial Treatment

04/09/2018 By Megan McDonald

Lose Big

Health Expert Danee Barnett Talks Weight Loss

04/06/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Get Buzzed

Sarasota Honey Co. Starts Free Beekeeping Classes

03/28/2018 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

Top Bridal Trends for Fall

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe