A Sensitive-Skin Primer from Pamela Friedman of CV Skinlabs

Today I want to tell you about CV Skinlabs, an innovative collection of sensitive-skin superstars that address some of our most frustrating skincare challenges—everything from very dry skin to rosacea to eczema to burned skin. And the brand has received multiple industry awards, catapulting it onto the national beauty scene.

Now, let's face it—we all hear about impressive accolades when a product launches. I find myself skeptical when they sound too good. Same here with CV Skinlabs. But frankly, I've been blown away by everything I've tried. These products actually deliver.

Pamela Friedman Image: Courtesy CV Skinlabs

I burned my finger in the kitchen—Rescue + Relief spray to the rescue (and no after-burn sting). The Restorative Skin Balm is magic on super dry skin. And the Calming Moisture and Body Repair lotion were heaven-sent for this girl's dry skin reaction to the cold weather snap we blew through this winter.

Naturally, I wanted to know more about treating sensitive skin and how CV Skinlabs pulls it all off, so I caught up with fellow Florida girl and owner Pamela Friedman to learn more.

How do you define sensitive skin?

Skin becomes unhealthy from environmental aggressors, such as UV radiation, allergies, chemicals in our personal-care products, medical conditions and medications, pollution, stress, and more. All of these things compromise our skin and cause inflammation, dryness and reactivity. Eczema, rosacea, dermatitis, psoriasis all involve a compromised outer layer, or barrier.

Tell us more about our barriers.

When skin is unhealthy, the outer layer (epidermis) has been damaged in some way. Normally, skin forms a protective barrier that keeps water inside the body and bacteria, fungi, dust, dirt and more outside the body. Skin with a compromised barrier no longer has the ability to protect and renew itself, and can no longer hold onto moisture—causing dryness, dullness, wrinkles, flaking, itching, and redness. It’s also more likely to be inflamed, irritated, and more vulnerable to environmental factors, toxins, bacteria, allergens and harsh chemical ingredients. And sensitive and compromised skin is more at risk from exposure to chemicals, not only because it’s susceptible to irritation, but because these chemicals can potentially penetrate skin’s damaged out layer and get inside the body.

Do a lot of us have sensitive skin?

A high percentage of the U.S. population—people of all ages—feel they have sensitive skin, and experience [symptoms] ranging from mild dermatitis to more severe skin changes resulting from a combination of factors, like physiology, lifestyle and environment.

CV Skinlabs touts its products as dermatologist-approved and highly soothing. What’s the science behind the brand?

In order to ensure the utmost safety and efficacy of all of our products, a team of doctors and experts in the field of health and safety were assembled to provide advice and objective feedback during the development process. Each offered a unique perspective on patient care, skin treatment and topical applications appropriate for those with even the most sensitive and fragile skin. The products were formulated with that methodical, scientific approach.

What’s your ingredient philosophy?

We have a stringent ingredient policy. The formulas are only as good as the ingredients in them. We use high-performance, bio-compatible, natural and organic ingredients. These ingredients have been thoroughly researched, referencing the latest scientific studies, and been scientifically and medically proven to help skin recover its natural balance, comfort level and improve skin conditions. All of the formulas are toxicologist-screened for carcinogens, xenoestrogens, hormone-altering ingredients and other potentially harmful ingredients. And each formula has also been reviewed by board-certified dermatologists and clinically tested.

I'm especially intrigued by your Tri-Rescue Skin Complex. Tell us more about that.

Our proprietary Tri-Rescue complex is made from turmeric, alpha-bisabolol (chamomile) and reishi mushroom, and is included in each of our formulas. Each is exceptional alone, but when combined, they deliver superior anti-inflammatory, antihistamine, and antioxidant benefits for maximum wound-healing, skin-soothing, radiance-enhancing benefits.

Which product should everyone have in their vanity?

I’m partial to our Rescue + Relief spray —an amazing product with a multitude of uses. Makeup artists love to use it to help balance skin, diminish redness, calm any inflammation and leave skin comfortable, supple, moist, and clear—setting the stage for a beautiful face.

What would our readers be surprised to know about the way beauty and skincare products are made?

It’s still surprising to discover some of the most expensive sensitive-skin products have harsh and drying ingredients, and can aggravate and irritate certain skin conditions. And some conventional personal care products still use harmful ingredients—synthetic, irritating ingredients, and potentially harmful chemicals [that may be] linked to cancer, hormone disruption, and reproductive and developmental issues, and may even have carcinogenic ingredients.

And finally, any other tried-and-true tips for healing sensitive skin?

It’s important to steer clear of harsh detergents, fragrances, dyes and other irritants and use only safe, nurturing formulas.