St. Armands Circle Restaurant Property Sold

19A N. Boulevard of the Presidents, Sarasota Image: Courtesy Sarasota County

Best Commercial Real Estate LLC—based in Groveland, Florida—recently purchased a 932-square-foot restaurant property on St. Armands Circle located at 19A N. Boulevard of the Presidents, Sarasota, for $775,000. The property was sold by the Sarasota company 19A North Boulevard of the Presidents, Inc. Ken Hoskinson, Jr. of Hembree & Associates represented the seller. The buyer was represented by Joe Townsend of La Rosa Realty and Ana Silva of Global Real Estate, Inc.