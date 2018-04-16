  1. Home & Real Estate
St. Armands Circle Restaurant Property Sold

Best Commercial Real Estate LLC recently purchased the 932-square-foot property for $775,000.

By Staff 4/16/2018 at 1:40pm

19a n. boulevard of the presidents sarasota lgeuls

19A N. Boulevard of the Presidents, Sarasota

Image: Courtesy Sarasota County

Best Commercial Real Estate LLC—based in Groveland, Florida—recently purchased a 932-square-foot restaurant property on St. Armands Circle located at 19A N. Boulevard of the Presidents, Sarasota, for $775,000. The property was sold by the Sarasota company 19A North Boulevard of the Presidents, Inc. Ken Hoskinson, Jr. of Hembree & Associates represented the seller. The buyer was represented by Joe Townsend of La Rosa Realty and Ana Silva of Global Real Estate, Inc.

Ana Silva, Joe Townsend, Global Real Estate Inc., La Rosa Realty, Ken Hoskinson Jr., Hembree & Associates Inc., real estate, Biz Daily, Big Deals
