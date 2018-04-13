  1. News & City Life
Florida Chief Financial Officer Speaks in Sarasota April 19

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is speaking at an upcoming Sarasota Republican Club dinner at Marina Jack.

By Staff 4/13/2018 at 1:26pm

Jimmy patronis su3pvh

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis

Image: Courtesy cfophotos.myfloridacfo.com

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is speaking at an upcoming Sarasota Republican Club dinner from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 19, at Marina Jack, 2 Marina Plaza, Sarasota. Patronis will describe the impact of the state's $89 billion spending and how his office attempts to ensure that waste, fraud and abuse are minimized. Tickets are $30-$35.

