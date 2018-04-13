Politics
Florida Chief Financial Officer Speaks in Sarasota April 19
Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is speaking at an upcoming Sarasota Republican Club dinner from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 19, at Marina Jack, 2 Marina Plaza, Sarasota. Patronis will describe the impact of the state's $89 billion spending and how his office attempts to ensure that waste, fraud and abuse are minimized. Tickets are $30-$35.