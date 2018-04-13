Bradenton Brewery One of America's Fastest-Growing

Bradenton's Darwin Brewing Co. was recently named one of the country's 50 fastest-growing craft breweries by the Brewers Association. Median growth between 2016 and 2017 for the 50 breweries was 216 percent; the median size of breweries on the list went from 284 barrels in 2016 to 963 barrels in 2017. Overall, the 50 companies represent 5.5 percent of craft beer’s growth by volume for 2017.