Your Top 7 Things to Do: April 12-18

Steve Guttenberg Image: Courtesy Sarasota Film Festival

Sarasota Film Festival

April 13-22

The Sarasota Film Festival celebrates 20 years of bringing new movies, big stars and directors, and some pretty cool parties to town. Among the actors slated to receive awards are Steve Guttenberg and Virginia Madsen; filmmaker Rory Kennedy will be back, too, with her new documentary about the NASA space program. Get in on the action by planning your film festival here . And here’s a look we took back at 20 years of movie-fest memories.

Sharks Tooth Festival

April 13-15

Find out for yourself why Venice is the sharks tooth capital of the world when the 26th annual Sharks Tooth Festival rolls into town with fossils, food and family fun. At the Venice Airport festival grounds.

Wynonna and The Big Noise Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

April 14

Wynonna Judd rumbles into town with her husband/drummer Cactus Moser and her band, The Big Noise, for one big show at the Van Wezel.

Chris Botti Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

April 15

And on a quieter note, the next night the Van Wezel presents jazz trumpeter Chris Botti, he of the rich, evocative melodies and vast repertoire of jazz standards.

Jason Vieaux Image: Tyler Boye

April 15

The international chamber music festival continues at the Opera House featuring the Quintet for Guitar and String Quartet by Castelnuovo-Tedesco, with Grammy Award-winning guitarist Jason Vieaux. Gramophone calls Vieaux “among the elite of today's classical guitarists.”

Historic Spanish Point Image: Courtesy Historic Spanish Point

Scavenger Hunt Through History at Historic Spanish Point

April 14

Does your family love games? Then try your hand at Historic Spanish Point’s first-ever Scavenger Hunt Through History. Clue sheets will lead you through the three epochs represented in this 30-acre outdoor living museum: prehistoric, pioneer and 1900s. Winners earn sharks teeth and other fun prizes. 6-8 p.m. Saturday; $10 per person; children 10 and under free.

The cast of The Boy Who Liked Pulling Hair. Image: Courtesy Florida Studio Theatre

April 14

FST Children’s Theatre continues its Saturday morning series with short plays for, and by, elementary school kids who participated in this year’s FST Write a Play program. Pre-show activities, and your family can meet the cast of professional actors afterwards, too. Additional performances April 21 and 28, and May 5.