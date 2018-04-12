  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Theater

Review

Urbanite Theatre's Women Laughing Alone with Salad Serves Up a Messy Message

Sheila Callaghan's comedy-drama veers wildly in mood.

By Kay Kipling 4/12/2018 at 4:33pm

Salad1 hoig04

Summer Dawn Wallace, Vickie Daignault and Annabelle Mayock in Women Laughing Alone with Salad.

Image: Dylan Jon Wade Cox

What you see in the first act of Women Laughing Alone with Salad, currently onstage at Urbanite Theatre, is not necessarily what you get, in the second act and overall.

The first 75 minutes of Sheila Callaghan’s play (which derives its title from those ubiquitous stock images of women exulting over their greens, becoming an Internet meme and stirring controversy on feminist blog Hairpin) seem like a wild and crazy romp, beginning with just what the title promises—three women on a park bench, forks dipped into their colorful salad bowls and yukking it up. That is, until a man enters the park and begins slowly, tantalizing, unfolding his sandwich in front of them. They eye it with lust. And then we move on to various titled scenes—The Bar, The Carpet, etc.—that feature Guy (Ben Williamson) interacting with the three women of his life.

The three are his mother Sandy (Vicki Daignault), once a feminist activist but now an Upper East Side matron prone to slavish devotion to insane fitness and beauty regimens; Guy’s girlfriend Tori (Annabelle Mayock), who’s defined as “skinny enough that people worry about her”; and the more “ample” Meredith (Summer Dawn Wallace), whom Guy is attracted to at a club because she dances with abandon and apparently doesn’t care what people think of her. In Callaghan’s script, Guy is trying to figure out what he really wants from these women, who clearly don’t seem to be real, three-dimensional people. They could be, partly at least, figments of his imagination. (He’s got a degree in creative writing, after all.)

Salad7 qmkdj5

Mayock, Ben Williamson and Wallace

Image: Dylan Jon Wade Cox

The fantasy-feeling three-way that Guy, Meredith and Tori indulge in near the end of the first act adds to the suspicion that these characters are not exactly what they seem. Maybe I’m reading too much into the action here, but it’s hard not to think Callaghan’s after more than just pointing out how women and society at large struggle with female body images (although that’s certainly true, too).

The lettuce-hurling scene that closes out the first act could, I suppose, be perceived as just good (although not clean) fun—be warned, there’s plenty of frank sexual talk and activity throughout. Perhaps that talk, or just a weariness with wondering what Callaghan’s aim is in that long first act, led to the number of audience members leaving the theater at intermission. Those who did will have no clue what they missed in the second act, which turns things around by having Guy, 14 years later, at work for a company marketing a pill called Effervatol aimed at women (and their lack of confidence), with macho co-workers played by Daignault and Wallace, in men’s clothing, and a female boss (Williamson) wearing a power-red suit. Gender role switcheroo here.

The four cast members throw themselves into the show, and there’s a great deal of energy expended, and some laughs delivered, under the direction of Ria Cooper. That can’t disguise that Women is uneven at best, and frustrating at worst (even if, perhaps, Callaghan wants us to be frustrated.) It may be something of a test for Urbanite audiences, which have shown themselves willing to be challenged in the past.

Women Laughing Alone with Salad runs through May 6; for tickets call 321-1397 or visit urbanitetheatre.com.

  

Filed under
urbanite theatre
Show Comments

Related Content

Review

Urbanite Theatre's Northside Hollow Takes You Deep

01/31/2018 By Kay Kipling

Review

Urbanite Theatre's Echoes Haunts with Two Dramatic Stories

11/19/2017 By Kay Kipling

Review

Urbanite Theatre Takes a Compelling Journey with Pilgrims

08/07/2017 By Kay Kipling

Review

Florida Studio Theatre Delivers a Powerful Story with The Things They Carried

03/29/2018 By Kay Kipling

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Technology

Restaurant Delivery Service Expands Again

04/12/2018 By Staff

The Best of Sarasota

Sarasota Magazine Invites You to the Best Party of the Year

04/12/2018 By Susan Burns

Weekly Planner

The Sixth Annual Whiskey Obsession Festival, Dishes for Wishes and More Local Dining Events

04/11/2018 By Jordan Noyes

Eat This Now

First Bite: Rimma Lee Seafood

04/11/2018 By Judi Gallagher

Arts & Entertainment

Review

Urbanite Theatre's Women Laughing Alone with Salad Serves Up a Messy Message

04/12/2018 By Kay Kipling

Work in Progress

New Play Babel in Staged Reading at Florida Studio Theatre

04/12/2018 By Kay Kipling

Networking

Latin Chamber of Commerce Gathers Next Week

04/12/2018 By Staff

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Things to Do: April 12-18

04/12/2018 By Ilene Denton

The Best of Sarasota

Sarasota Magazine Invites You to the Best Party of the Year

04/12/2018 By Susan Burns

Review

Florida Studio Theatre's Honor Killing Hits Hard

04/11/2018 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Data

Number of Retail Jobs Declines

04/09/2018 By Staff

Skin Love

We Tried It: A Gua Sha Facial Treatment

04/09/2018 By Megan McDonald

Lose Big

Health Expert Danee Barnett Talks Weight Loss

04/06/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Services

New Dry Cleaning Franchise Opens This Month

04/02/2018 By Staff

In the Glow

Artist, Photographer, Former Model and Entrepreneur Alyssia Lazin Talks Beauty

03/29/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Nature to Gallery

A Local Designer is Raising Awareness About Predatory Snakes in the Everglades

03/28/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Home & Real Estate

Top Sales

Multiple Million-Dollar Closings Recorded

04/12/2018 By Staff

Top Sale

Bird Key Listing Fetches $8.6 Million

04/11/2018 By Staff

Note This

Illustrator John Pirman's Home Designs Featured in Sarasota MOD Shop

04/10/2018 By Ilene Denton

Architecture

Design Conference Set for June

04/10/2018 By Staff

Real estate

Premier Sotheby's Florida Sales Volume Exceeded $3.6 Billion Last Year

04/09/2018 By Staff

Real estate

Bold Apartment Complex Holding Kickoff Party Wednesday

04/09/2018 By Staff

News & City Life

Privacy

Free Shredding Offered to Manatee County Residents

04/12/2018 By Staff

Services

Air-Conditioning Company Named a Top Dealer in North America

04/12/2018 By Staff

Nonprofits

Goodwill Veterans' Services Leader Named 'Citizen of the Year'

04/11/2018 By Staff

Tourism

New Flights to Cincinnati, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh Begin

04/11/2018 By Staff

Politics

'Legislative Update' Scheduled for April 19

04/11/2018 By Staff

Education

District Breaking Ground on New Middle School

04/10/2018 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

'Cycleboat' to Begin Offering Siesta Key Tours

04/04/2018 By Staff

Heat Index

Five Great Kayak Trips

03/28/2018 By Ilene Denton

Ships Ahoy!

Five Great Florida Cruises

03/28/2018

Ships Ahoy!

No Kids, Poker or Umbrella Drinks on this Viking Sky Adventure

03/28/2018 By Pam Daniel

Ships Ahoy!

MSC Seaside Delivers Affordable Razzle Dazzle

03/28/2018 By Pam Daniel

Ships Ahoy!

Disney Blends Kid Fun with Grown-Up Appeal

03/28/2018 By Suzanne Rowan Kelleher

Health & Fitness

Deals

Pain Management Practice Buys Venice Medical Office

04/10/2018 By Staff

Health care

New Emergency Medicine Residency Program Approved

04/09/2018 By Staff

Skin Love

We Tried It: A Gua Sha Facial Treatment

04/09/2018 By Megan McDonald

Lose Big

Health Expert Danee Barnett Talks Weight Loss

04/06/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Get Buzzed

Sarasota Honey Co. Starts Free Beekeeping Classes

03/28/2018 By Megan McDonald

Cabbage Queen

Sharon Juraszek Runs a Thriving Sauerkraut Company

03/28/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe