Restaurant Delivery Service Expands Again

The online and mobile food delivery service Bite Squad this week expanded its service area to north Bradenton. The service territory was expanded north to the Manatee River and east past I-75. Customers in the new delivery zone will be able to order from more than 40 local restaurants on the Bite Squad website or app. Delivery is available within a 7-mile radius of participating restaurants. Bite Squad, based in Minneapolis, expanded into Sarasota and south Bradenton last year.