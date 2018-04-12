Multiple Million-Dollar Closings Recorded

100 S. Warbler Lane, Sarasota Image: Courtesy Laitin Schwerin

Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate represented three multimillion-dollar home closings in Sarasota in the past week. The three closings included a $4.5 million Bird Key estate located at 100 S. Warbler Lane, Sarasota; a $5.2 million Lido Shores waterfront estate located at 1345 Westway Drive, Sarasota; and a $3.3 million Ritz-Carlton penthouse located at 1111 Ritz-Carlton Drive, #PH-1701, Sarasota. Lynne Koy represented the sellers of the Bird Key home and Judy Kepecz-Hays represented the sellers of the Lido Shores and Ritz-Carlton properties. Both agents are affiliated with Coldwell Banker's Longboat Key office, managed by Ellen O’Day.