Free Shredding Offered to Manatee County Residents

The Manatee County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller is sponsoring a complimentary shredding day on Saturday, April 21.

By Staff 4/12/2018 at 11:46am

Shredder jexovw

Image: Pixabay

The Manatee County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller is sponsoring a complimentary shredding day for Manatee County residents from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 21, at Palmetto’s Manatee County Fairgrounds, 1402 14th Ave. W., Palmetto. Individuals (but not businesses) can bring personal and confidential documents to be shredded by ShredQuick, a professional shredding company that provides services to the clerk's office. There is no cost, but the limit for each family is two standard-sized bankers’ boxes, which are 12 inches by 10 inches by 15 inches.

