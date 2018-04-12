  1. News & City Life
Air-Conditioning Company Named a Top Dealer in North America

Conditioned Air was recently recognized as one of Lennox Industries' top 25 dealers in the United States and Canada.

4/12/2018

Conditioned air fxowwt

Image: Courtesy Clay Cone

Conditioned Air, which has offices in Naples, North Venice and Fort Myers, was recently recognized as one of Lennox Industries' top 25 dealers in the United States and Canada. The company's Dave Lennox Award is the most prestigious award bestowed by the heating and air-conditioning equipment manufacturer, which markets its products through a network of over 7,000 dealers throughout North America. Conditioned Air was founded in 1962 and is currently the region’s largest air-conditioning contracting and service firm, with more than 345 employees serving Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Sarasota and Manatee counties.

News & City Life

Services

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

