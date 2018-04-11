The Sixth Annual Whiskey Obsession Festival, Dishes for Wishes and More Local Dining Events

April 11 through 14

Enjoy the largest whiskey festival in the U.S. with four days of classes, tastings (hundreds of whiskeys and cocktails!), lunch and dinner pairings, cigars, live music and more. Located in Downtown Sarasota, this street party combines international whiskey with local flavor, such as Brick's, Cask & Ale, Gator Club, Louie's Modern and Mattison's. The event takes place at multiple locations, beginning at various times. View the online schedule for pricing and a complete breakdown.

April 11

Enjoy food and drinks throughout the night, courtesy of Michael's on the Bay at Selby Gardens. Experience the entirety of the Andy Warhol exhibit at nighttime, with a mix of traditional ballet and the world premiere of Songs for Drella by The Velvet Underground, a tribute to Warhol by John Cale and Lou Reed. The event begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets are $75; members' are $60.

April 13

Sarasota Honey Co. hosts a free tour to discuss bees and beekeeping in Florida, featuring a garden stroll, raw honey tasting and discussion about how bees benefit our region. The event begins at 1 p.m. Friday. Reserve online through Facebook or call (941) 726-8755.

April 13

Hosted by Make-A-Wish South Florida, this third annual event is an interactive dinner. With the assistance of Chef Tommy Klauber, guests will prepare a four-course meal at their tables. The night will also include a live auction. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets begin at $175.

April 14

Featured at this fourth annual event are free samples from eight local craft brewers and more than 40 options from burger restaurants and food trucks—plus, live music all day, outdoor games and more. Pets and kids welcome! The event begins at 12 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $5; $8 for two if you preorder online. Proceeds benefit the Safety Harbor Chamber of Commerce and the Chi Chi Rodriguez Golf Club Youth Foundation.

April 14

Sample savory local favorites, sip wine and enjoy craft brews at this community event. But, before that, kick things off with a live performance by Sam Woolf. The event begins 1 p.m. Saturday. General admission is $50. Proceeds benefit The College of Hospitality and Tourism Leadership at University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee.

Farmers Markets

GAMBLE CREEK FARMERS MARKET: Wednesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

PHILLIPPI FARMHOUSE MARKET: Wednesday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

LAKEWOOD RANCH FARMERS MARKET: Wednesday, 3-7 p.m.

SUNSET MARKET AT CITYSIDE: Thursday, 5-8 p.m.

DOWNTOWN SARASOTA FARMERS MARKET: Saturday, 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

CENTRAL SARASOTA FARMERS MARKET: Saturday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

VENICE FARMERS MARKET: Saturday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.