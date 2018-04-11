Politics
'Legislative Update' Scheduled for April 19
The next Sarasota Tiger Bay Club meeting will feature an update from the area's state lawmakers. Scheduled to appear are state Sen. Greg Steube, R-Sarasota, and state Reps. Julio Gonzalez, R-Sarasota; Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota; Margaret Good, D-Sarasota; and Wengay Newton, D-St. Petersburg. The event begins with registration at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 19, with the panel discussion following at noon, at Michael's on East, 1212 S. East Ave., Sarasota. Tickets are $27-$32.