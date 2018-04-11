'Legislative Update' Scheduled for April 19

State Rep. Julio Gonzalez, R-Venice Image: Courtesy myfloridahouse.gov

The next Sarasota Tiger Bay Club meeting will feature an update from the area's state lawmakers. Scheduled to appear are state Sen. Greg Steube, R-Sarasota, and state Reps. Julio Gonzalez, R-Sarasota; Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota; Margaret Good, D-Sarasota; and Wengay Newton, D-St. Petersburg. The event begins with registration at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 19, with the panel discussion following at noon, at Michael's on East, 1212 S. East Ave., Sarasota. Tickets are $27-$32.