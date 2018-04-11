Bird Key Listing Fetches $8.6 Million

622 S. Owl Drive, Sarasota Image: Courtesy Laitin Schwerin

A Bird Key luxury estate and an adjacent vacant lot were sold on Wednesday for a total of $8.6 million, making the sale the highest-priced closing on Bird Key ever recorded. The listings, located at 622 and 626 S. Owl Drive, Sarasota, were represented by Roger Pettingell, Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate’s top-ranking individual sales associate in the state of Florida. The Cliff Scholz-designed home was built in 2003 by Perrone Custom Home Builders. The adjacent land totals 28,627 square feet.