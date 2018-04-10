Pain Management Practice Buys Venice Medical Office

1299 Jacaranda Blvd., #3A, Venice Image: Courtesy Sarasota County

Port Charlotte's Southwest Florida Pain Center recently purchased a 4,994-square-foot medical office condo in the Venice Health Park, 1299 Jacaranda Blvd., #3A, Venice, from Osprey's Richard and Mary Conroy for $799,000. The center offers pain management through surgery, spinal cord stimulation and more. Michele Fuller and Stacy Rosenberg of Ian Black Real Estate handled the transaction.