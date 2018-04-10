Nonprofit Names New Community Impact Director, Community Support Specialist

Jennifer Bushinger Image: Courtesy Scott Carpenter

Venice's Loveland Center, a nonprofit that helps individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, recently hired Jennifer Bushinger as its director of community impact and Julie Kostelec as its community support specialist. Bushinger brings three years of experience in the field of intellectual and developmental disabilities and more than 15 years of professional theater experience to the center. Kostelec, meanwhile, worked as a substitute teacher and camp counselor for children with disabilities before working in adult services in Cleveland—managing group homes, coordinating adult day training services and learning behavioral techniques.