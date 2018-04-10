Illustrator John Pirman's Home Designs Featured in Sarasota MOD Shop

Clockwise from upper left: the Walker Guest House, Umbrella House, Cocoon House, Hiss Studio and Cooney House. Image: John Pirman

Renowned illustrator John Pirman’s architectural portraits of some Sarasota’s most treasured midcentury modern homes are being featured in notecards and posters offered for sale by the Sarasota Architectural Foundation’s Sarasota MOD Shop.

A set of five notecards ($20 plus $7 shipping fee) depict Paul Rudolph’s iconic 1953 Umbrella House in Lido Shores; the Cocoon House on north Siesta Key, designed by Ralph Twitchell and Rudolph in 1950; and two homes designed by Tim Seibert, the 1966 Cooney House on St. Armands, and the 1953 Hiss Studio in Lido Shores. The fifth notecard in the set is an illustration of Rudolph’s famed Walker Guest House on Sanibel Island, which was meticulously recreated by SAF in 2015 and installed on the grounds of the Ringling Museum for more than a year.

Posters by Pirman—he pens Sarasota Magazine’s popular monthly back-page “Only in Sarasota” illustration—are also on sale through the Sarasota MOD Shop; visit the website for details.