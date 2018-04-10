District Breaking Ground on New Middle School

The site of the new Manatee County middle school Image: Courtesy Manatee County

The School District of Manatee County is breaking ground on its new Dr. Mona Jain Middle School and is holding a ceremony to mark the occasion at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 13. The school, scheduled to open in August 2019, is being built to house approximately 1,100 students. The projected cost of the facility is $45 million. The school will be located on 27 acres near 44th Avenue West and White Eagle Boulevard, near B.D. Gullett Elementary School.