District Breaking Ground on New Middle School
The School District of Manatee County is breaking ground on its new Dr. Mona Jain Middle School in Lakewood Ranch.
The School District of Manatee County is breaking ground on its new Dr. Mona Jain Middle School and is holding a ceremony to mark the occasion at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 13. The school, scheduled to open in August 2019, is being built to house approximately 1,100 students. The projected cost of the facility is $45 million. The school will be located on 27 acres near 44th Avenue West and White Eagle Boulevard, near B.D. Gullett Elementary School.