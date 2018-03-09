Ribbon Cutting for New Pinecraft Hotel Is April 13

A rendering of the Carlisle Inn Image: Courtesy Facebook

Dutchman Hospitality is holding a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for the Carlisle Inn, its new hotel in the Amish Pinecraft community, at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 13. The 98-room hotel includes a pool, spa, gym, meeting rooms and more. It is located at 3727 Bahia Vista St., Sarasota. Tours of the hotel will be given after the ribbon cutting.