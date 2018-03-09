Natural Food Retail Chain Picks New Marketing Manager

Tamara Chapman Image: Courtesy Tamara Chapman

The Sarasota natural and specialty foods chain Richard's Foodporium recently hired Tamara Chapman as marketing manager, promoted Jennifer Sythes from stores operations manager to purchasing director and promoted Larry Lore from Port Charlotte store manager to stores operations manager. Chapman has more than 20 years of experience in brand management, graphic design, marketing, publishing and customer service. Sythes, meanwhile, has experience in retail management, human resources, inventory controls and staff training, and Lore has more than 11 years of experience in retail management, running numerous retail stores such as PetSmart, Gander MTN and Tractor Supply.