Economy Adds 313,000 Jobs, Unemployment Rate Steady
The American economy added 313,000 jobs in February, the highest monthly gain since July 2016, and the American unemployment rate held steady at 4.1 percent for the fifth straight month, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday. Job gains occurred primarily in construction, retail, professional and business services, manufacturing, finance and mining, according to the bureau.