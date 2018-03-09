Discussion with Wrongfully Convicted Man Takes Place Tuesday

Derrick Williams Image: Courtesy jason Bartolone

The North Sarasota Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota, is hosting a program on the work of the Innocence Project of Florida from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 13, that will include Palmetto's Derrick Williams. Williams served 18 years in prison before being freed in 2011 when DNA testing proved he was innocent of the crimes for which he had been convicted. On Tuesday, Williams will share his story in a conversation with Innocence Project board member Harriet Hendel, and the audience will have the opportunity to ask questions. The Innocence Project is a nonprofit that helps innocent prisoners in Florida obtain their freedom and rebuild their lives.