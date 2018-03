American Advertising Awards winners Evolv Media Image: Courtesy AdFed Suncoast

AdFed Suncoast recently held its annual American Advertising Awards gala and unveiled the winners. Sarasota's Evolv Media won the "professional best in show" award for an ad for a bike rack made by the company SeaSucker. The awards honor creative work produced between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31 of last year. View all the winners online.