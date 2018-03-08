Weekend Planner
Your Top 8 Things to Do: March 8-14
Daughtry comes to the Van Wezel, the Jazz Festival continues and more.
Sarasota Jazz Festival: "A World of Jazz"
Through March 10
Jazz masters from around the world gather for the 38th annual Sarasota Jazz Festival with four concerts tonight through Saturday at the Riverview High Performing Arts Center. Among them are Scandinavian Jazztrio, Brazilian guitarist Diego Figueiredo, Houston Person, Jeff Hamilton, Chiara Izzi, Graham Dechter and Ehud Asherie. The musical director is acclaimed jazz clarinetist Ken Peplowski.
Toni Dove: Spectropia at The Ringling
March 9
A very special event that’s part of the Toni Dove retrospective now on exhibit at The Ringling. Spectropia is billed as a hybrid of sci-fi and film noir, with elements of time travel and telepathy Performers employ motion-sensing technology to inhabit onscreen characters in this full-length feature on three screens in The Ringling Courtyard.
Daughtry
March 8
The four-time Grammy nominated former American Idol finalist Chris Daughtry brings his hard-charging rock band to the Van Wezel.
Sarasota Opera presents Tiefland
Opening March 10
A rare opportunity to see and hear Eugen d’Albert’s early 20th century verismo opera, which has been mounted in the United States just twice since 1908. It deals with the unwilling mistress of a wealthy landowner who is married off to a shepherd who falls in love with her, not knowing her past. Will her secret come to light? Additional performances March 15, 18, 21 and 25.
National Symphony Orchestra of Cuba
March 11
Guest soloist Yekwon Sunwoo, Gold Medal winner of the 2017 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, will perform Rachmaninov’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini when the orchestra visits the Van Wezel. Also on the program: Three Small Poems by Roldan, The Three-Cornered Hat by De Falla, Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 and Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture.
Sarasota Orchestra Pops: Best of Broadway
March 9-10
Broadway luminaries Norm Lewis (Phantom of the Opera, Chicago, Miss Saigon) and Laura Osnos (Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, South Pacific, Bonnie and Clyde) join the Sarasota Orchestra for an evening of classic show tunes. Three shows Friday-Saturday at the Van Wezel.
Jane Seymour at Chasen Galleries
March 9-10
Turns out the Emmy-winning television actress is also a painter, and a very good one at that. She will be appearing at Chasen Galleries in Southside Village from 6-8 p.m. Friday and from 1-3 p.m. Saturday to showcase her new exhibit.
Paul Duffy and Darin Graves Celebrate the Music of Ireland
March 11
An early St. Patty’s Day treat, when Irish vocalist/guitarist Paul Duffy (he performed with The Commitments for six years) and master fiddler Darin Graves get together for an afternoon of traditional and contemporary Irish music at the Unitarian Universalist Church.
