Your Top 8 Things to Do: March 8-14

Ken Peplowski Image: Courtesy Jazz Club of Sarasota

Through March 10

Jazz masters from around the world gather for the 38th annual Sarasota Jazz Festival with four concerts tonight through Saturday at the Riverview High Performing Arts Center. Among them are Scandinavian Jazztrio, Brazilian guitarist Diego Figueiredo, Houston Person, Jeff Hamilton, Chiara Izzi, Graham Dechter and Ehud Asherie. The musical director is acclaimed jazz clarinetist Ken Peplowski.

Toni Dove Image: Toni Dove

Toni Dove: Spectropia at The Ringling

March 9

A very special event that’s part of the Toni Dove retrospective now on exhibit at The Ringling. Spectropia is billed as a hybrid of sci-fi and film noir, with elements of time travel and telepathy Performers employ motion-sensing technology to inhabit onscreen characters in this full-length feature on three screens in The Ringling Courtyard.

Daughtry Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

March 8

The four-time Grammy nominated former American Idol finalist Chris Daughtry brings his hard-charging rock band to the Van Wezel.

Ben Gulley, Aleksey Bogdanov and Kara Shay Thomson in Sarasota Opera’s production of Tiefland. Image: Rod Millington

Opening March 10

A rare opportunity to see and hear Eugen d’Albert’s early 20th century verismo opera, which has been mounted in the United States just twice since 1908. It deals with the unwilling mistress of a wealthy landowner who is married off to a shepherd who falls in love with her, not knowing her past. Will her secret come to light? Additional performances March 15, 18, 21 and 25.

Yekwon Sunwoo Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

March 11

Guest soloist Yekwon Sunwoo, Gold Medal winner of the 2017 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, will perform Rachmaninov’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini when the orchestra visits the Van Wezel. Also on the program: Three Small Poems by Roldan, The Three-Cornered Hat by De Falla, Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 and Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture.

Norm Lewis Image: Courtesy Sarasota Orchestra

March 9-10

Broadway luminaries Norm Lewis (Phantom of the Opera, Chicago, Miss Saigon) and Laura Osnos (Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, South Pacific, Bonnie and Clyde) join the Sarasota Orchestra for an evening of classic show tunes. Three shows Friday-Saturday at the Van Wezel.

Spring Fling Bouquet by Jane Seymour Image: Courtesy Chasen Galleries

March 9-10

Turns out the Emmy-winning television actress is also a painter, and a very good one at that. She will be appearing at Chasen Galleries in Southside Village from 6-8 p.m. Friday and from 1-3 p.m. Saturday to showcase her new exhibit.

March 11

An early St. Patty’s Day treat, when Irish vocalist/guitarist Paul Duffy (he performed with The Commitments for six years) and master fiddler Darin Graves get together for an afternoon of traditional and contemporary Irish music at the Unitarian Universalist Church.