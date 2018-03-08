Partner Assumes Top Role at Insurance Agency

Russ Bobbitt Image: Courtesy Candice McElyea

Russ Bobbitt, a longtime partner and agent at Sarasota's Purmort & Martin Insurance Agency, recently assumed the role of president and chief executive officer from Jamie Purmort, who resigned to pursue other opportunities. In his new role, Bobbitt will continue to provide commercial insurance products and services to clients, manage the day-to-day operations of the agency, steer the firm’s direction and handle business development. He has been a partner in the firm since 2004.