  1. News & City Life
  2. Business

Promotions

Partner Assumes Top Role at Insurance Agency

Russ Bobbitt of Purmort & Martin Insurance Agency recently assumed the role of president and chief executive officer from Jamie Purmort.

By Staff 3/8/2018 at 11:17am

Russ bobbitt xjqir6

Russ Bobbitt

Image: Courtesy Candice McElyea

Russ Bobbitt, a longtime partner and agent at Sarasota's Purmort & Martin Insurance Agency, recently assumed the role of president and chief executive officer from Jamie Purmort, who resigned to pursue other opportunities. In his new role, Bobbitt will continue to provide commercial insurance products and services to clients, manage the day-to-day operations of the agency, steer the firm’s direction and handle business development. He has been a partner in the firm since 2004.

Filed under
Biz Daily, promotions, insurance, Purmort & Martin Insurance Agency
Show Comments

Related Content

Diversity Champions

The Unity Awards 2018

02/13/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

The SEEN

Photos From the Sarasota Chamber's Small Business Awards

06/26/2017 Photography by Lori Sax

New Faces

The Ringling Highlights Portraits from the Permanent Collection with the Posed Exhibit

07/12/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

New hires

Nonprofit Picks New Director of Development

01/24/2018 By Staff

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Foodie's Notebook

Chef Judi Visits Gulf Gate's EmpaCurious

3:48pm By Judi Gallagher

Food

New Organic Juice Bar Opens

03/07/2018 By Staff

Weekly Planner

Fruitville Grove's Berry Festival, the Storytellers Series at Louies Modern and More Local Dining Events

03/07/2018 By Jordan Noyes

Print It!

SaRtQ's 10th Annual Print Party Coming Up

03/06/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Arts & Entertainment

Tourism

Foundation Approves Grants for Four Local Sporting Events

11:29am By Staff

Review

Melba Moore Takes on Billie Holiday in WBTT's Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill

11:00am By Kay Kipling

Limelight

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota Gala

10:44am Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Honors

Luncheon Celebrates Local 'Wonder Women'

10:40am By Staff

Weekend Planner

Your Top 8 Things to Do: March 8-14

10:16am By Ilene Denton

Star Power

John Lithgow Visits Ringling College of Art and Design

03/07/2018 By Kay Kipling and Megan McDonald

Fashion & Shopping

Fine find

Green Bay Packers Fan Finds Luck at Goodwill

03/02/2018 By Jordan Noyes

In the Glow

Art Ovation Director of Sales Asa Thomas Talks Beauty

03/01/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Heat Index

Trend Report: Ultraviolet

02/28/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Data

Florida Consumer Confidence Dips

02/28/2018 By Staff

Data

Retail Federation Expects Growth in 2018

02/26/2018 By Staff

Cars

Lexus Dealership Named 'Dealer of the Year'

02/22/2018 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

New hires

Construction Firm Names New Director of Field Operations

10:29am By Staff

On the Homefront

A $15 Million Listing on Siesta Key, a Bird Key “Time Capsule” sells, New Condos in Edgewater at Hidden Bay

03/07/2018 By Ilene Denton

Real estate

Coldwell Banker Realtor Tops in State

03/07/2018 By Staff

Deals

2.6 Acres Near University Parkway Sold for $335,000

03/07/2018 By Staff

Sneak Preview

Gardens in Paradise Tour is Set for March 17

03/06/2018 By Ilene Denton

Sneak Preview

Scott McGillivray Brings New DIY Network Show to Sarasota

03/06/2018 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Finance

Luncheon Covers 'Smart Investing for Young Professionals'

11:39am By Staff

Tourism

Foundation Approves Grants for Four Local Sporting Events

11:29am By Staff

Promotions

Partner Assumes Top Role at Insurance Agency

11:17am By Staff

Limelight

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota Gala

10:44am Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Honors

Luncheon Celebrates Local 'Wonder Women'

10:40am By Staff

New hires

Construction Firm Names New Director of Field Operations

10:29am By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

Renovations to Airport Interior Underway

03/06/2018 By Staff

Environment

Reptile Expert to Speak at Sierra Club Meeting

03/05/2018 By Staff

Retail

Surf, Skate Shop Opens New Location

03/05/2018 By Staff

Environment

National Audubon President to Speak in Sarasota

03/01/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Sarasota a Top Destination for Spring Break Vacation Home Rentals

03/01/2018 By Staff

Road Trips

Winter Park Offers Small-Town Charm and History with Grown-Up Amenities

03/01/2018 By Megan McDonald

Health & Fitness

New hires

Hospital Names New Rehab Medical Director

03/05/2018 By Staff

Health care

Hospital Board Adds Three New Members

03/02/2018 By Staff

Nonprofits

Food Bank Unveils New Look, Tagline

03/01/2018 By Staff

Caffeine Dreams

Who Knew? Coffee’s Good for You!

02/28/2018 Photography by Megan McDonald

New hires

Health Care Nonprofit Names New Development Director

02/26/2018 By Staff

Fitness

College Holding Info Session on Personal Trainer Certification

02/26/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe