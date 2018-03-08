Luncheon Celebrates Local 'Wonder Women'

Teri Hansen Image: Courtesy Su Byron

The Women’s Resource Center will celebrate "Wonder Women," outstanding local women, at its 2018 Renaissance Legacy Luncheon. The center will honor Teri Hansen, president and CEO of the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation; Emily Walsh, publisher of the Observer Media Group; and Janice Zarro, a lawyer, consultant and former executive director of the Women’s Resource Center. The lunch takes place 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 20, at The Westin, 1175 N. Gulfstream Ave., Sarasota. Tickets are $100.