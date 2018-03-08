Foundation Approves Grants for Four Local Sporting Events

The Florida Sports Foundation last month approved 32 grants for sporting events, including four in Sarasota County. The local events that will receive grant money are the USRowing championships in May, the NCAA women's rowing championships in May, the World Rowing Masters Regatta in September and the United States Specialty Sports Association Open World Series in June and July. Overall, the 32 events supported are expected to bring more than 93,000 out-of-state visitors and an estimated $70.7 million in economic impact to Florida between April and November. The Florida Sports Foundation is a division of the state's economic development organization, Enterprise Florida, Inc.