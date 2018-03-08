Construction Firm Names New Director of Field Operations

Nick Pair Image: Courtesy Jessica Adams

The construction management firm DeAngelis Diamond—which has offices in Naples, Fort Myers, Sarasota, Alabama and Tennessee—recently promoted Nick Pair from project manager to director of field operations. In his new role, Pair will assist vice president of field operations Brian Hood in managing the company's field teams nationwide. Pair began his career with DeAngelis Diamond six years ago as a project superintendent. He attended Auburn University and graduated with a bachelor degree in building science.