Fruitville Grove's Berry Festival, the Storytellers Series at Louies Modern and More Local Dining Events

It's strawberry season. Image: Megan McDonald

March 1-31

Michael's on East honors the start of spring training, and the Baltimore Orioles, through its Baltimore Epicurean Adventure. Beginning March 1, a special three-course dinner menu of dishes inspired by the "Charm City" will be available for $38.95 a person, while a two-course lunch menu will let attendees choose an entrée and dessert for $19.95 per person. For a "Grand Slam," guests are encouraged to add wine pairings for $15 at dinner or $8 at lunch.

March 8

The Storytellers series, hosted by Louies Modern, highlights spirits or food items in an informative event. This month the focus is wine, with a discussion between attendees and winemakers. Five different distributors will showcase their favorite two wines, totaling 10 wine tastings per guest, with a story explaining the uniqueness of each. Dinner service for guests is optional, though encouraged for additional insight into wine pairings. The event begins 6:30 p.m. Thursday and is $25 a person.

March 10-11 and 17-18

Bring your family and your appetite for plenty of good eats to the Fruitville Grove Berry Festival. Daily events will be a kids Easter egg hunt on Saturdays at 1:00pm, and a pie eating contest on Sundays at 1 p.m.; there will be craft booths, pony rides, face painting, a rock wall, bounce house, mini train rides, food, games, a petting zoo and more. Make sure to save room for strawberry shortcakes, fresh strawberry milkshakes, homemade berry pastries, orange dreamsicle soft serve, hand-dipped blueberry cheesecake ice cream, organic strawberry lemonade and kettle corn.

Saturdays and Sundays through March 25

Head to Honeyside Farms through March 25 for u-pick strawberries, where you'll wander the fields and select your own fresh, locally grown strawberries. Cash only; berries are $3.99 per pound.

March 10

Libby’s Café kicks off B.Y.O.F.—bring your own friend, family or foe and get 10 percent off lunch every Saturday. Just flash your TableSeide Preferred Customer Card. The event begins 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Call (941) 487-7300 for reservations.

March 14

Retrobaked, the gluten-free, vegan bakery in Village of the Arts, is celebrating Pi Day with an oatmeal creme pie pop-up, featuring the bakery's most popular flavors—Key lime, peanut butter and classic. Pre-order by Sunday, March 11, for pick-up next Wednesday, March 14.

Farmers Markets

Gamble Creek Farmers Market: Wednesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Phillippi Farmhouse Market: Wednesday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Lakewood Ranch Farmers Market: Wednesday, 3-7 p.m.

Sunset Market at Cityside: Thursday, 5-8 p.m.

Downtown Sarasota Farmers Market: Saturday, 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

Central Sarasota Farmers Market: Saturday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Venice Farmers Market: Saturday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.