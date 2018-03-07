New Organic Juice Bar Opens

Clean Juice, an organic juice bar franchise, is celebrating the grand opening of its first Sarasota location from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. this Saturday, March 10. The shop is located at 5215 University Parkway, Suite 104, Sarasota. Clean Juice serves organic juices, smoothies, acai bowls, healthy food and more. Saturday's celebration will include a free 8-ounce juice with any purchase.