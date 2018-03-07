  1. News & City Life
  2. Philanthropy

Nonprofits

Jewish Federation Hires, Promotes

The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee recently picked a new marketing director, chief operating officer and volunteer engagement director.

By Staff 3/7/2018 at 3:47pm

Marty katz tchgdf

Marty Katz

Image: Courtesy Su Byron

The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee recently hired Marty Katz as its senior director of marketing and communications, promoted its previous chief of communications and marketing, Kim Mullins, to chief operating officer, and promoted former chief programming officer, Jeremy Lisitza, to director of innovation and volunteer engagement. Katz previously served as vice president of development and marketing at the Friendship Centers, where her role included managing the development, marketing and communication teams. In her new role, Mullins will lead the organization’s day-to-day operations and oversee technology implementation and outreach and program initiatives, while Lisitza will coordinate large-scale programs and oversee the organization’s volunteer infrastructure.

Filed under
Friendship Centers, nonprofits, new hires, Biz Daily, jewish federation of sarasota-manatee
Show Comments

Related Content

Philanthropy

Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee Welcomes New Leader

11/10/2017 By staff

Diversity Champions

The Unity Awards 2018

02/13/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

Philanthropy

Family and Children's Services Nonprofit Hires New Chief Development Officer

01/12/2018 By staff

New hires

Nonprofit That Offers Affordable Rides to Seniors Names New Development Director

01/26/2018 By Staff

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Food

New Organic Juice Bar Opens

3:36pm By Staff

Weekly Planner

Fruitville Grove's Berry Festival, the Storytellers Series at Louies Modern and More Local Dining Events

10:03am By Jordan Noyes

Print It!

SaRtQ's 10th Annual Print Party Coming Up

03/06/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Data

St. Patrick's Day Spending Expected to Hit New High

03/05/2018 By Staff

Arts & Entertainment

Star Power

John Lithgow Visits Ringling College of Art and Design

12:10pm By Kay Kipling and Megan McDonald

Print It!

SaRtQ's 10th Annual Print Party Coming Up

03/06/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Limelight

Asolo Rep Old Hollywood at Cocoanut Grove

03/06/2018 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

The Ringling Inspires Gala

03/06/2018 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Building for the Future

"The Ringling Inspires" Campaign Marks a New High

03/03/2018 By Kay Kipling

Preview

Allyn Gallup Contemporary Art's Exhibition of Craig Rubadoux Opens Today

03/02/2018 By Jordan Noyes

Fashion & Shopping

Fine find

Green Bay Packers Fan Finds Luck at Goodwill

03/02/2018 By Jordan Noyes

In the Glow

Art Ovation Director of Sales Asa Thomas Talks Beauty

03/01/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Heat Index

Trend Report: Ultraviolet

02/28/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Data

Florida Consumer Confidence Dips

02/28/2018 By Staff

Data

Retail Federation Expects Growth in 2018

02/26/2018 By Staff

Cars

Lexus Dealership Named 'Dealer of the Year'

02/22/2018 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

On the Homefront

A $15 Million Listing on Siesta Key, a Bird Key “Time Capsule” sells, New Condos in Edgewater at Hidden Bay

3:23pm By Ilene Denton

Real estate

Coldwell Banker Realtor Tops in State

3:20pm By Staff

Deals

2.6 Acres Near University Parkway Sold for $335,000

3:06pm By Staff

Sneak Preview

Gardens in Paradise Tour is Set for March 17

03/06/2018 By Ilene Denton

Sneak Preview

Scott McGillivray Brings New DIY Network Show to Sarasota

03/06/2018 By Ilene Denton

Style

Bradenton Interior Design Company Wins Award

03/02/2018 By Staff

News & City Life

Nonprofits

Jewish Federation Hires, Promotes

3:47pm By Staff

Food

New Organic Juice Bar Opens

3:36pm By Staff

Law

Firm Hires New Business Attorney

3:26pm By Staff

Real estate

Coldwell Banker Realtor Tops in State

3:20pm By Staff

Deals

2.6 Acres Near University Parkway Sold for $335,000

3:06pm By Staff

Star Power

John Lithgow Visits Ringling College of Art and Design

12:10pm By Kay Kipling and Megan McDonald

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

Renovations to Airport Interior Underway

03/06/2018 By Staff

Environment

Reptile Expert to Speak at Sierra Club Meeting

03/05/2018 By Staff

Retail

Surf, Skate Shop Opens New Location

03/05/2018 By Staff

Environment

National Audubon President to Speak in Sarasota

03/01/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Sarasota a Top Destination for Spring Break Vacation Home Rentals

03/01/2018 By Staff

Road Trips

Winter Park Offers Small-Town Charm and History with Grown-Up Amenities

03/01/2018 By Megan McDonald

Health & Fitness

New hires

Hospital Names New Rehab Medical Director

03/05/2018 By Staff

Health care

Hospital Board Adds Three New Members

03/02/2018 By Staff

Nonprofits

Food Bank Unveils New Look, Tagline

03/01/2018 By Staff

Caffeine Dreams

Who Knew? Coffee’s Good for You!

02/28/2018 Photography by Megan McDonald

New hires

Health Care Nonprofit Names New Development Director

02/26/2018 By Staff

Fitness

College Holding Info Session on Personal Trainer Certification

02/26/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe