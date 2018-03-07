Jewish Federation Hires, Promotes

Marty Katz Image: Courtesy Su Byron

The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee recently hired Marty Katz as its senior director of marketing and communications, promoted its previous chief of communications and marketing, Kim Mullins, to chief operating officer, and promoted former chief programming officer, Jeremy Lisitza, to director of innovation and volunteer engagement. Katz previously served as vice president of development and marketing at the Friendship Centers, where her role included managing the development, marketing and communication teams. In her new role, Mullins will lead the organization’s day-to-day operations and oversee technology implementation and outreach and program initiatives, while Lisitza will coordinate large-scale programs and oversee the organization’s volunteer infrastructure.