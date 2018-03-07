A $15 Million Listing on Siesta Key, a Bird Key “Time Capsule” sells, New Condos in Edgewater at Hidden Bay

The 1970s Bird Key “time capsule” home our Real Estate Junkie spotlighted a year ago just sold for $3.5 million. In his article, Robert Plunket noted that the nearly 4,000-square-foot waterfront home on South Spoonbill Drive still has its original wallpaper and vintage Ruth Richmond acrylic doorknobs that are now hot collectibles. “Its importance?” he wrote. “This house marks the moment Sarasota became glamorous.” Here’s the entire story, along with some great photographs.

3799 Flamingo Road Image: Courtesy Premier Sotheby's International Realty

A Siesta Key waterfront estate at 3799 Flamingo Road just went on the market for $15 million. The 8,138-square-foot home (18,706 square feet including outdoor terraces) sits on 1.4 acres on a private, gated peninsula on north Siesta Key. Miami design firm Moniomi chose all the luxe contemporary interior finishes, and the purchase price includes all furnishings. Outdoors, there’s a boat dock with lift, kayak and paddleboard launch, and infinity-edge pool with swim-up bar, spa, recessed seating area with fire pit and koi pond. Joel Schemmel of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty is the listing agent.

Edgewater at Hidden Bay Image: Courtesy Michael Saunders & Co.

Michael Saunders & Company has opened a new model condominium home in Edgewater at Hidden Bay, the gated 14-acre community on Little Sarasota Bay across from Casey Key. The first of three buildings in Edgewater’s final phase are sold, and 20 residences in the second building have been released for sale, with completion anticipated in early 2019. They are priced from the mid $500,000s.